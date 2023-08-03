WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Accident Due To Bull Fight; Takes Jibe At UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Accident Due To Bull Fight. | Twitter

Taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath Government over stray cattle and bulls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav has shared a video on social media. The Samajwadi Party chief on Tuesday (August 1) shared a video from Kaushambi district in which a bike rider and pillion fall on the ground after bulls fighting on the roadside collide with the bike.

Sharing the video, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that "This is today's Saand Samachar." It can be seen in the video that three to four stray bulls are fighting on the roadside in Kaushambi. The bulls while fighting come in the middle of the road and collide with a bike due to which the rider and the pillion both fall on the ground. Luckily, they both did not suffer any serious injuries.

Watch: Akhilesh Yadav shares video

Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath

This is not the first time that Akhilesh Yadav has targeted Yogi Adityanath Government over the issue of stray cattle and bulls. Earlier, Samajwadi Party Chief shared a video from Ballia in which a farmer climed a tree to protect himself from a bull raging at him. Akhilesh Yadav called for the formation of a 'Bull Protection Force' after sharing the video of the incident on social media.

Stray cattle and stray bull a problem in Uttar Pradesh

Stray cattle and stray bulls is a huge problem in Uttar Pradesh. The Government should take necessary action to avoid any accident or loss to farmers that can be caused due to stray cattle and stray bulls.

