Akhilesh Yadav Confident Of SP's Good Performance In MP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav |

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has said his party will contest the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with full strength and preparedness.

Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 Assembly seats, has been SP's second best-performing state. It is bracing for the elections scheduled towards the end of this year. "In 2003, we won seven seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, and this time we will surpass that result. If we contest the elections with unity and coordination, we will have desired results in the polls," Akhilesh said.

SP Won 4 Seats In 1998

The SP had won four Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh in 1998, seven in 2003, one each in 2008 and 2018. "We have also discussed probable candidates for the MP polls," said Rajendra Chaudhary, the SP's national secretary and spokesperson.

MP Has Large Population Of Tribals

Akhilesh went on to say that "now, SP will be unstoppable for it struggles for the poor, backward people and they all are the party's strength". "Madhya Pradesh also has a large population of tribals. The party should increase its influence among the tribal population as it is committed to social justice and respect to poor, backward and the oppressed." He said the saffron party's governments in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were neck deep in corruption and scams, and just like the latter, the people of the former also want to get rid of the BJP government. The SP's Madhya Pradesh state president Ramayan Singh Patel, former state president Gauri Yadav were in Lucknow on Monday to meet Akhilesh.

