Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a shopkeeper with a knife while trying to extort money, the Gautam Nagar police said here on Monday.

They said the accused, Farhan, a resident of Kamal Nagar, and Ayan alias Ayyu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, were caught with sharp-edged knives in their possession.

The complainant, Deepak Tiwari, a tea shop owner from Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chhola Mandir, reported that around 9.30 pm on Saturday, two men arrived at his shop brandishing knives and abusing him.

They allegedly demanded 10,000 per month as protection money, warning Tiwari that he would not be allowed to run his shop otherwise. They also pressured him to withdraw a case filed earlier and threatened to kill him if he refused.

The police confirmed that both accused have multiple criminal cases against them. Farhan has previous cases under the Arms Act and other charges at Koh-e-Fiza and Nishatpura police stations, while Ayan has been booked in serious cases at Nishatpura and Gautam Nagar police stations. Both were produced in court for further legal action.