 Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money

Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money

Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a shopkeeper with a knife while trying to extort money

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men have been arrested for allegedly threatening a shopkeeper with a knife while trying to extort money, the Gautam Nagar police said here on Monday.

They said the accused, Farhan, a resident of Kamal Nagar, and Ayan alias Ayyu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, were caught with sharp-edged knives in their possession. 

The complainant, Deepak Tiwari, a tea shop owner from Shiv Shakti Nagar, Chhola Mandir, reported that around 9.30 pm on Saturday, two men arrived at his shop brandishing knives and abusing him. 

Read Also
VIDEO: BJP-Congress Workers Clash Outside Gwalior BJP Office Over Derogatory Remarks On PM Narendra...
article-image

They allegedly demanded 10,000 per month as protection money, warning Tiwari that he would not be allowed to run his shop otherwise. They also pressured him to withdraw a case filed earlier and threatened to kill him if he refused.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Depreciates 6 Paise To 88.16 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Demand Drag
Rupee Depreciates 6 Paise To 88.16 Against US Dollar, Foreign Fund Outflows & Dollar Demand Drag
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration Process Starts On September 8; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration Process Starts On September 8; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Dimple Jangda: 'One Man's Nutrition Is Another Man's Poison'
Dimple Jangda: 'One Man's Nutrition Is Another Man's Poison'
Sugar Stocks Surge Up To 15% In Market Rally, Government Removes All Limits On Ethanol Production
Sugar Stocks Surge Up To 15% In Market Rally, Government Removes All Limits On Ethanol Production

The police confirmed that both accused have multiple criminal cases against them. Farhan has previous cases under the Arms Act and other charges at Koh-e-Fiza and Nishatpura police stations, while Ayan has been booked in serious cases at Nishatpura and Gautam Nagar police stations. Both were produced in court for further legal action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money

Bhopal: Two Men Arrested For Threatening Shopkeeper For Protection Money

'Make Village Master Plan, Don’t Grab Farmers’ Land,' Says Bharatiya Kisan Sangh National...

'Make Village Master Plan, Don’t Grab Farmers’ Land,' Says Bharatiya Kisan Sangh National...

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Concrete Work At Prempura Ghat

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Concrete Work At Prempura Ghat

‘Strict Enforcement Can Curb Child Marriage,' Says Bhuwan Ribhu

‘Strict Enforcement Can Curb Child Marriage,' Says Bhuwan Ribhu

At AIIMS Bhopal, Health Joint Secretary Addresses Consumable Shortage, Intra-Faculty Conflicts

At AIIMS Bhopal, Health Joint Secretary Addresses Consumable Shortage, Intra-Faculty Conflicts