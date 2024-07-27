UP: Meerut Cop, Travelling With Family, Wields Gun At Toll Plaza Employee After He Asks To Pay; Suspended After Video Goes Viral

X

A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was suspended after he pointed a pistol at a toll plaza employee on the Meerut-Bijnor National Highway on Thursday night.

The purported video of the incident surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. In the video, the policeman can be seen pointing a gun at the toll plaza worker when he asked the cop, identified as sub-inspector Shubham Gupta to pay.

Watch the video here:

उत्तर प्रदेश : मेरठ में टोल मांगने पर सब इंस्पेक्टर शुभम गुप्ता ने कर्मचारियों पर पिस्टल तान दी। Video सामने आने पर SSP ने दरोगा को सस्पेंड किया। pic.twitter.com/Ne0AeJQdCy — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 27, 2024

As per reports, Gupta who belongs to the Bahsuma police station in Mawana, was travelling with his family at the time of the incident. When the toll worker asked for payment, Gupta allegedly refused and displayed a pistol, threatening the worker with dire consequences. The intimidation caused considerable fear for the toll worker, who reported the incident to the toll manager, Bhupendra Sirohi.

Sirohi reviewed the CCTV footage, confirming the incident's details, and reported it to higher authorities. The footage revealed Gupta’s inappropriate behaviour and threats, including his warning to the toll workers against making the video public.

Following the incident, Gupta was suspended with immediate effect, citing misconduct and unprofessional behaviour. The case has been handed over to SP City for further investigation, as authorities work to address the situation and ensure justice for the affected toll worker.