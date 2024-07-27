 UP: Meerut Cop, Travelling With Family, Wields Gun At Toll Plaza Employee After He Asks To Pay; Suspended After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Meerut Cop, Travelling With Family, Wields Gun At Toll Plaza Employee After He Asks To Pay; Suspended After Video Goes Viral

UP: Meerut Cop, Travelling With Family, Wields Gun At Toll Plaza Employee After He Asks To Pay; Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A police inspector, travelling with family, in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was suspended as he pointed a pistol at a toll plaza employee after he asked him to pay on the Meerut-Bijnor National Highway on Thursday night.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
X

A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was suspended after he pointed a pistol at a toll plaza employee on the Meerut-Bijnor National Highway on Thursday night. 

The purported video of the incident surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. In the video, the policeman can be seen pointing a gun at the toll plaza worker when he asked the cop, identified as sub-inspector Shubham Gupta to pay. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Gupta who belongs to the Bahsuma police station in Mawana, was travelling with his family at the time of the incident. When the toll worker asked for payment, Gupta allegedly refused and displayed a pistol, threatening the worker with dire consequences. The intimidation caused considerable fear for the toll worker, who reported the incident to the toll manager, Bhupendra Sirohi.

Sirohi reviewed the CCTV footage, confirming the incident's details, and reported it to higher authorities. The footage revealed Gupta’s inappropriate behaviour and threats, including his warning to the toll workers against making the video public.

Read Also
UP Accident CCTV Video: 1 Student Killed, Over 10 Injured After Speeding Pickup Rams Into Truck In...
article-image

Following the incident, Gupta was suspended with immediate effect, citing misconduct and unprofessional behaviour. The case has been handed over to SP City for further investigation, as authorities work to address the situation and ensure justice for the affected toll worker.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bengaluru PG Woman Murder Case: Karnataka Court Sends Accused To 10-Day Police Custody; VIDEO

Bengaluru PG Woman Murder Case: Karnataka Court Sends Accused To 10-Day Police Custody; VIDEO

Dog Meat Row: K'taka Govt Sends Seized Meat For Lab Analysis Amid Allegations Of Dog Meat Supply To...

Dog Meat Row: K'taka Govt Sends Seized Meat For Lab Analysis Amid Allegations Of Dog Meat Supply To...

'Sagarika Ghose's Loudmouth Husband Spilled The Beans': BJP Shares Rajdeep Sardesai's Video...

'Sagarika Ghose's Loudmouth Husband Spilled The Beans': BJP Shares Rajdeep Sardesai's Video...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...