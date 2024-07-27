UP Accident CCTV Video: 1 Student Killed, Over 10 Injured After Speeding Pickup Rams Into Truck In Ballia; Horrifying Visuals Surface

UP: A tragic accident that occurred in UP's Ballia district on Saturday claimed the life of a child and left several others injured, who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. CCTV footage of the crash and videos from the aftermath of the incident reveal the severity of the collision. The local police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter.

Details On The Accident

According to a report by Janbhavna Times, the incident occurred in the Fefna police station area of Ballia district today. A pickup truck carrying school children collided with a stationary truck near Kapuri on NH-31. The impact of the collision was so severe that the pickup was completely wrecked. Nearby residents heard the crash and rushed to the scene, which soon became chaotic with cries and shouts.

It is reported that the students had requested a lift from the pickup driver on their way to school. The students, who were from Nagaji Saraswati Vidya Mandir Maldepur, boarded the vehicle and sat in the back. The pickup, carrying the children, suddenly lost control and crashed into the stationary truck. Nearby residents quickly sent the injured to the hospital and informed the local police administration.

Driver Trapped In Cabin, Rescued With Locals' Help

The collision was so intense that the bonnet of the pickup was crushed. One student lost his life while the driver also sustained serious injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle. The police managed to extricate him by cutting the gate with machinery with the help of local residents. It is reported that there were 15 to 20 children in the pickup, with some still in critical condition.

The driver, who is also receiving treatment along with the injured children, stated that the children boarded the vehicle forcibly. He said that today morning, he was driving an empty pickup, and at Fefna Tirahe, the children climbed aboard despite his protests. Families and school staff rushed to the hospital upon learning of the incident.