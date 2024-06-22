UP Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In High-Speed Collision On Delhi-Lucknow Highway; Visuals Surface

Hapur (UP): A car accident occurred in the Baburgarh district falling under the Janpad Hapur police station of the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the early morning hours today, said officials.

About The Accident

The accident occurred when two cars at high speed crashed into each other on the highway. The accident's severity was such that both the cars suffered severe damage.

The accident led to the death of a person who was returning from the Garh Ganga bath. Five others who were injured, were admitted to the nearby hospital, where after being declared in serious condition were referred to another hospital.

Dr Ashish, Medical Officer, CHC Hapur said "At around 6:30 a.m. in the morning 5 people were admitted to the hospital in serious condition. 2 people have been referred to a bigger hospital in Delhi."

The police arrived at the location soon after getting the information and started an investigation into the matter.