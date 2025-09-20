Assam Government To Probe Zubeen Garg's Death, Multiple FIRs Filed Against Event Organiser, Singer's Manager

Guwahati: The Assam government will probe the death of Singer Zubeen Garg's death. The state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government would conduct an inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death.
An FIR has been lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station.
"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters.
Reports also surfaced that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death.
