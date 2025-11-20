On Camera: Biker Sent Flying Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car Coming From Opposite Lane In Telangana's Siddipet

A terrifying dashcam video has surfaced on social media showing a catastrophic road accident. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:40 am on Thursday on the outskirts of Jakka Poor village under Narayanaraopet Mandal in Telangana’s Siddipet district.

The clip was recorded from the dash cam of another vehicle that was trailing a speeding black car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage shows the black car veering into the wrong lane at high speed and narrowly missing an oncoming bike. Moments later, it crashes into another motorcycle, violently throwing the rider and pillion into the air. The impact was so severe that the pillion rider flipped multiple times before hitting the ground several metres away.

Both the rider and the pillion were severely injured in the collision. The motorcycle was left completely mangled. The crash occurred near a petrol pump, as seen in the video.

After the impact, the footage shows the car continuing down the road before eventually coming to a stop.

Details about the car’s driver remain unknown, and the condition of the injured rider and passenger is yet to be confirmed.