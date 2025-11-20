 'Why Is Your Head Not Covered': Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi Questioned Women Over Hijab, Namaz, Claim J&K Hospital Staff
'Why Is Your Head Not Covered': Delhi Blast Suicide Bomber Umar Nabi Questioned Women Over Hijab, Namaz, Claim J&K Hospital Staff

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Umar Nabi | X/@Sidhant Sibal

New Delhi: Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber in the blast that took place near Red Fort on November 10, had started showing early signs of radicalisation in his day-to-day conduct during his tenure at the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, according to an NDTV report.

Nabi had shown a pattern of intrusive and extremist behaviour while interacting with female patients and colleagues at the medical institution.

The report quoted people who worked with Nabi as saying that he would often identify women patients he deemed “problematic" for not covering their heads.

Staff at GMC Anantnag who had seen Nabi work said he would often term female patients as "problematic" and would confront them over not wearing the hijab.

"We have heard him speaking to women patients and asking, 'why are you not wearing the hijab? Why is your head not covered properly'," NDTV quoted a source as saying. He also inquired about how many times they offered Namaz.

Some even recalled him advocating for the segregation of male and female students in classrooms, revealing his hardline approach.

Several patients had complained that Nabi’s questions were intrusive and unprofessional.

The GMC management eventually terminated his services after these formal complaints.

He then joined Faridabad's Al-Falah University as an assistant professor before becoming a suicide bomber.

Umar Un Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 packed with explosives, which detonated near Red Fort on the evening of November 10, killing 13 people and injuring several individuals.

A week after the blast, a video by Nabi went viral in which he ran terror propaganda and advocated suicide bombing. The clip was saved on a phone that Nabi had given to his brother at their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama earlier this month.

The video has been taken down from all platforms under Meta. Meta said the video goes against the terms and rules of Meta's platforms.

