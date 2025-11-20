 ED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Laundering Case In New Chargesheet
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Laundering Case In New Chargesheet

ED Names Robert Vadra As Accused In Sanjay Bhandari Laundering Case In New Chargesheet

The chargesheet was filed before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by ED Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Mohd. Faizan. According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefitted through dealings.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused.

Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case in 2019 by the Delhi Court.

The chargesheet was filed before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by ED Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Mohd. Faizan.

According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefitted through dealings.

FPJ Shorts
IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December TEE 2025; Exams From December 1
IGNOU Releases Admit Card For December TEE 2025; Exams From December 1
'Khatam Kar Denge, Uda Denge': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Reveals During Kurbaan Shoot He Got Threat Call From Pakistan
'Khatam Kar Denge, Uda Denge': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Reveals During Kurbaan Shoot He Got Threat Call From Pakistan
CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
CGPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
Japan Shocks Global Markets As Borrowing Rate Hits 30-Year High, Yen Carry Trade Unravels & India Braces For Ripple Effects
Japan Shocks Global Markets As Borrowing Rate Hits 30-Year High, Yen Carry Trade Unravels & India Braces For Ripple Effects
Read Also
On Camera: Biker Sent Flying Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car Coming From Opposite Lane In...
article-image

Vadra had appeared before the agency in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.

Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court.

However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court. In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court's decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh...

J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh...

US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs;...

Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs;...

Kashmir Times Slams Raids On Jammu Office; Calls Accusations ‘An Attempt To Silence Independent...

Kashmir Times Slams Raids On Jammu Office; Calls Accusations ‘An Attempt To Silence Independent...

SIT Arrests Former Travancore Devaswom Board President Padmakumar In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

SIT Arrests Former Travancore Devaswom Board President Padmakumar In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case