 UP: IPS Officer Brightens 70-Year-Old Bulandshahr Woman's Life With Electricity Connection (Watch)
The woman, who lives alone and faces extreme poverty, had approached the police chaupal with a simple plea for an electricity connection.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
In a heartwarming story, IPS officer Anukriti Sharma, currently serving as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr, successfully brought electricity to the house of a 70-year-old woman, leaving her forever grateful.

Sharing Noorjahan’s story on social media, Sharma recounted the efforts made by the police to fulfil the elderly woman's request for electricity. The video she shared captured the beautiful moment when the power lines were installed at the woman's residence.

The video shows the elderly woman, beaming with happiness as the bulb in her house lights up.  Officer Sharma can be seen in the video bringing a fan closer to Noorjahan, prompting the grateful woman to pat the officer's shoulder, expressing her deep gratitude without uttering a single word. It also captured senior police officers and Noorjahan sharing sweets.

Watch the video here:

Touched by her plight, the police took immediate action, utilising funds from the department to purchase a fan and a bulb for her.

