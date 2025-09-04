UP Honour Killing: Disabled Brother Shoots Dead Elder Sister Over Love Marriage With College Principal In Hardoi

Disabled Brother Shoots Dead Elder Sister Over Love Marriage With College Principal In Hardoi | X

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), September 04: A shocking incident of honour killing has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, where a disabled man killed his own elder sister after dispute over marriage. The man reportedly shot her in the head after an argument over her love marriage with a college principal. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

As per the police, the incident occurred in Aliyapur village which falls under the Pali Police Station area on Wednesday (September 03). The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Mishra alias Veeru, son of Surendra Mishra. Police confirmed that Veeru, who is differently-abled, shot his sister Manvi Mishra in the head with a country-made pistol, killing her on the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incident Details

The police stated in the report that Manvi had married Abhinav Katiyar who is the principal of an inter-college in Bareilly, against her family's will. There were tensions in the family of accused due to the marriage. On Wednesday evening, an argument erupted between the accused and his elder sister, after which Veeru pulled out the weapon and shot Manvi at close range in the head. Maniv died on the spot due to the bullet injury.

Inquiry And Arrest

Abhinav Kumar who is the husband of the deceased, filed a complaint at Pali Police Station. Based on his statement, a case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Pali police acted swiftly and arrested the accused Veeru Mishra. During the interrogation, Veeru admitted that he killed his sister due to the anger over her marriage. Police also recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime.

Police Statement

Hardoi police said legal action is underway and the accused is in custody. The arrest was made by a team led by SHO Sompal Gangwar along with Sub-Inspector Vikrant Kumar, Head Constable Aakrosh Singh and other officers.