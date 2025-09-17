 UP Hit-Run Video: 2 Injured After Bike Collides With Pickup Van In Fatehpur
The cowardly act was witnessed by several people in the area, who quickly rushed to assist the accident victims. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital via 108 ambulance services for urgent medical treatment.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
A shocking hit-and-run incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has sparked outrage after CCTV footage captured a pickup truck driver fleeing the scene after seriously injuring two motorcyclists on Wednesday.

The dramatic collision occurred near Satmeel in the Husainganj area when a speeding pickup truck slammed into a motorbike that was emerging from a narrow village lane onto the main road. The entire incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, providing clear evidence of what transpired.

The footage shows the motorbike attempting to join the main road when it was struck by the pickup van approaching from the right side. The impact was severe enough to damage the motorbike completely and leave both riders with serious injuries sprawled on the road.

What has particularly angered local residents and authorities is the pickup driver's callous response to the accident. Rather than stopping to help the injured victims or taking responsibility for the collision, the driver immediately fled the scene, leaving the two motorcyclists bleeding on the road.

Fatehpur Police have confirmed they are actively searching for the absconding pickup truck and its driver. In response to the viral CCTV video that has been circulating on social media, local authorities issued a statement saying, "Upon receiving information about the case, the injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. Husainganj police station is taking necessary action as per regulations."

