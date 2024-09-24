UP Govt Orders Eateries To Display Owner & Manager’s Name, Install CCTVs After Spike In Cases Of Spitting, Mixing Of Urine In Food

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

In response to recent alleged incidents of spitting and mixing urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced strict new measures aimed at improving hygiene and transparency in the state’s food establishments.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives directions for the proper inspection of dhabas/restaurants, as well as Police verification of all employees. The names and addresses of the manager, proprietor will have to be mandatorily displayed at the food and beverage outlets. Be it the… pic.twitter.com/TEnfFjKtta — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2024

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, CM Adityanath ordered that all restaurants, hotels, and dhabas in Uttar Pradesh must install CCTV cameras. Additionally, it will be mandatory for these establishments to prominently display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors, and managers to ensure accountability.

Chefs, waiters must wear masks, gloves

The Chief Minister also emphasised that chefs and waiters must wear masks and gloves while handling food. These measures are designed to protect public health and prevent incidents of food contamination.

CM Adityanath expressed outrage at recent cases of adulteration, calling such actions "disgusting" and warning that severe penalties would be enforced against those involved in contaminating food with human waste or other unsanitary practices.

"Such incidents are gruesome and have an adverse effect on public health. They cannot be tolerated," he stated.

The most recent incident occurred on September 12 in Saharanpur, where a video surfaced of a teenager spitting on rotis while cooking at a local eatery. The footage quickly went viral, leading to the arrest of the establishment's owner.

Just days earlier, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly mixing urine into fruit juice served to customers. In June, two men were arrested in Noida for selling juice contaminated with spit.

In light of these alarming incidents, UP CM has directed a thorough inspection and police verification of all employees working in food-related businesses across the state. He also called for potential amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure stricter enforcement of food hygiene regulations.

“The state must run an intensive verification campaign to ensure that all food establishments are in compliance with the new rules, and this action should be carried out swiftly by a joint team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration, local administration, and police," CM Adityanath added.

Earlier this year, a similar directive was issued for food stalls and fruit vendors along the Kanwar Yatra routes, requiring shop owners to display their names. This move, aimed at promoting transparency, drew some criticism but was defended by the government as necessary to protect public health.