Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police

In a disturbing video, a man was seen spitting on rotis before baking them in a tandoor outside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Thursday.

The video, reportedly filmed by a passerby, has been widely shared across social media platforms, sparking concerns over public health and sanitation practices at restaurants.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, Fatehpur police registered a case against the man, who is believed to be a minor and detained him.

Accused confesses to crime

As per reports, during police interrogation, the accused confessed to spitting on the rotis.

Further investigation, into the matter, revealed that the youth had been spitting on rotis while working at the hotel for a long time, unaware of the legal and health consequences his actions could have.

Police, as it stands, have sealed the hotel to ensure public safety and prevent any further violations of health and safety regulations.

The incident has once again ignited the debate around food safety in public eateries, with many calling for stricter enforcement of hygiene standards.

Local authorities have assured the public that further inspections of food establishments in the area will be carried out to prevent similar incidents in the future.

3 incidents of wall collapse in villages of Mainpuri

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Mainpuri led to three separate incidents of wall collapses of houses in the villages of Rajalpur, Shivpuri and Katra, taking the lives of five people on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kaptan Singh Jatav of Rajalpur village; Mamta Devi (40), Dilip Kumar (35) and Manoj Yadav residents of Shivpuri and Ramu (35) a resident of Katra village in Bhongaon.

The administration, along with the help of the police, rushed to the areas upon receiving the information, removed the bodies from the debris and sent them to the mortuary.

IMD, on Thursday, has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan, and heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, and east Rajasthan for today.

A depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has now settled over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is one of the factors for the downpour. The IMD said that the system is under continuous surveillance.