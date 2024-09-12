Terrifying Video: 4 Injured As Dilapidated Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Agra; Rescue Operation Underway

@rchaudhary_

As many as four people were feared to be trapped as an old, dilapidated building in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra collapsed amid incessant rain on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident which surfaced on social media showed locals rushing to the scene to rescue people trapped under debris.

Watch the video here:

आगरा में लगातार हो रही बारिश के कारण गिरा मकान ,थाना कोतवाली के कश्मीरी बाजार में एक मकान गिरने से 4 लोग दबे,

दबे हुए लोगो को स्थानीय लोग मलबे से बाहर निकलते हुये

मलबे में दबे चारों घायलों को एसएन हॉस्पिटल में कराया भर्ती ! pic.twitter.com/zBSRxetCJO — Rahul Chaudhary (@rchaudhary_) September 12, 2024

As per reports, all the injured were admitted to a hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have reached the spot and efforts are underway to clear the debris and secure the area to prevent any further mishap.

Agra has been reeling under continuous rainfall for the past 24 hours, causing widespread disruptions and danger to life and property.

The torrential downpour has confined people to their homes, with several areas experiencing severe flooding and road accidents. The city's infrastructure has been badly affected, with multiple incidents of property damage and road mishaps reported.

#Agra Delhi National Highway turned into a pond



Videos of vehicles floating on the highway went #viral



Water filled on the highway after rain, vehicles started floating



Two wheelers, four wheelers and even trucks were seen floating in the water



Many vehicles broke down due to… pic.twitter.com/IklEHclTAU — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) September 12, 2024

In the old city, seven abandoned, dilapidated houses collapsed under the pressure of the persistent rain. While these buildings were unoccupied, many other homes in the area are also in a similarly fragile state, posing a serious risk to the residents.

In Loha Mandi, two motorcycle riders were caught in a rain-swollen drain and were swept away. Fortunately, they managed to survive the incident, escaping with minor injuries. However, the situation worsened in Tedhi Bagiya, where the collapse of a roadside drain caused a parked truck to fall into it. The truck driver sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The city's normal routines have been severely disrupted. Government offices saw a sharp decline in attendance, with many employees arriving late due to waterlogging on major roads such as Sikandra Highway, MG Road, and Yamuna Kinara.

In response to the worsening weather, the district administration has issued a high alert and urged residents to stay indoors, particularly advising them to avoid dilapidated buildings, unstable walls, and electricity poles. Officials have also instructed people to steer clear of flood-prone areas.

The Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in the Agra division between September 11 and 13. On Wednesday, the day began with light drizzle, providing a brief sense of relief. However, the rainfall intensified as the day progressed, alternating between light and heavy showers, leaving the city in a state of chaos and uncertainty.

The weather continues to remain unpredictable, and authorities are on high alert to manage further emergencies.