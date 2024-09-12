Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur

@vijaybnews

In a heart-wrenching incident, a speeding bus ran over a pregnant stray dog, leading to her gruesome death on Wednesday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The dog's head and stomach were severely crushed, with six puppies emerging from her body, and her intestines scattered across the road.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

As per reports, the tragic incident took place near Indira Nagar Buddha Park, where bystanders quickly intervened and stopped the bus.

Driver threatens bystanders

When they confronted the bus driver, he reacted aggressively, reportedly threatening the crowd. The driver allegedly said, "Only a dog has died. Don’t make a fuss, or we’ll run the bus over you too. Don’t act like a leader, move away."

Witnesses claim that after making these threats, the driver left the scene with the bus.

The incident drew the attention of Vivek Tiwari, a local resident of Vishnupuri Colony and the operator of the Bezubaan Century Foundation, an NGO dedicated to animal welfare.

According to Tiwari, he was passing by when the bus hit the dog, and upon boarding the bus to confront the driver, he was met with abuse. "The driver was indifferent and kept smoking a bidi. He refused to acknowledge his mistake and even taunted me to do whatever I wanted," Tiwari said.

Tiwari also mentioned that the dog, affectionately called Lalli by locals, had never caused harm to anyone and was a familiar presence in the area. He claimed that had the driver stopped the bus after the initial collision, the dog’s life could have been saved.

Complaint filed against the driver

The NGO has filed a formal complaint with the police, providing videos and CCTV footage of the incident.

Police have confirmed the registration of an FIR against the bus driver under the Animal Cruelty Act and other relevant sections. There is also a possibility that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.