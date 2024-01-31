Who Is IPS Prashant Kumar Appointed As Acting DGP Of UP By Yogi Government?

UP Government Appoints Director General, Law & Order, Prashant Kumar As Acting Director General Of Police | X

Prashant Kumar has been appointed as acting Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. He will replace the present acting Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar, who is retiring today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated him after his appointment. He is 1990 batch IPS officer. Earlier, he was in Director General, Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, during Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha.

Here's more on who is Prashant Kumar

Prashant Kumar is a 1990 batch IPS officer and hails from Bihar. Till now he was working on the post of Special DG. Apart from IPS Prashant Kumar, DG CBCID Anand Kumar, DG Prison SN Sabat, DG Recruitment Board Renuka Mishra were also contenders for the post of DGP.

Bright police officer Prashant Kumar is originally from Siwan district of Bihar. On January 26, Prashant Kumar was honored with the Gallantry Award . This is the fourth time that Prashant Kumar has received this medal.

Prashant Kumar eliminated several dreaded criminals

He has also received a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister for killing notorious criminal Udaybhan Yadav, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh, in an encounter. Apart from this, along with 3 cash awards, a total of 109 commendations/citations have been given from the highest level. He is set to retire in May 2025.

Throughout his service, Prashant Kumar has been commended for his dedication and commitment to duty, receiving numerous awards from various organizations like the CISF, ITBP, and UP Police. His accomplishments include the DG CISF DISC in 2011, Silver and Gold Disc commendations from DGs ITBP, and multiple recognitions from DGs UP Police, including Silver, Gold, and Platinum Disc awards. Notably, he has also been honoured with the prestigious CMOS Service Police Medal, the Kumbh Seva Medal. He has also been awarded by the 1st and 2nd Bars to PMG awards in 2021 and 2022 respectively.