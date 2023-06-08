 Sanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

Sanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

Reports said that strict instructions have been passed to cyber centers to not allow anyone inside cyber cafes without proper identity cards and thorough verification.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva |

Section 144 was imposed in Kanpur city as a security measure by the administration, a day after gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead in Lucknow inside the court premises. Reports also said that strict instructions have been passed to cyber centers to not allow anyone inside cyber cafes without proper identity cards and thorough verification.

Read Also
Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Sanjeev Jiva Shot Dead At Lucknow Court Premises, Shooter Dressed As Lawyer...
article-image

Sanjeev was an aide of jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. On Wednesday evening, reports emerged that a man dressed up as lawyer shot the gangster just as he was about to enter the court room.

Soon, videos of the gangster lying dead in the court room surfaced. The shocking visuals saw panic in the court following the shootout.

Read Also
Sanjeev Jiva Shot Dead: Lawyers Protest Inside Lucknow Court Premises, Demand Commissioner's...
article-image

Lawyers in the premises also held a protest over safety issue in court following the killing of the journalist in broad daylight. Police at the spot looked clueless too. However, the killer was caught as there was no resistance from him.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

Read Also
Who Was Sanjeev Jeeva? Mukhtar Ansari's Aide & Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Train Accident Video: Passenger Captures Final Moments Before Deadly Crash (WATCH)

Odisha Train Accident Video: Passenger Captures Final Moments Before Deadly Crash (WATCH)

New Bharat Gaurav Train To Be Launched From Pune On June 22, To Showcase Popular North India...

New Bharat Gaurav Train To Be Launched From Pune On June 22, To Showcase Popular North India...

Sanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

Sanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

Kerala To Experience Monsoon By June 9 As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into Very Severe Storm

Kerala To Experience Monsoon By June 9 As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into Very Severe Storm

JNU Abduction Attempt Case: 1 Arrested, Security Tightened In University After Failed Kidnapping Bid

JNU Abduction Attempt Case: 1 Arrested, Security Tightened In University After Failed Kidnapping Bid