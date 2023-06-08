Sanjeev Jeeva Murder: Section 144 Imposed In Kanpur After Gangster Shot Dead In Lucknow Court

Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva |

Section 144 was imposed in Kanpur city as a security measure by the administration, a day after gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead in Lucknow inside the court premises. Reports also said that strict instructions have been passed to cyber centers to not allow anyone inside cyber cafes without proper identity cards and thorough verification.

Sanjeev was an aide of jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. On Wednesday evening, reports emerged that a man dressed up as lawyer shot the gangster just as he was about to enter the court room.

Soon, videos of the gangster lying dead in the court room surfaced. The shocking visuals saw panic in the court following the shootout.

Lawyers in the premises also held a protest over safety issue in court following the killing of the journalist in broad daylight. Police at the spot looked clueless too. However, the killer was caught as there was no resistance from him.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was held in Lucknow jail, was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.