BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead At Lucknow Court Premises; Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, firing at Lucknow Court resulted in the death of Sanjeev Jiva. It is reported that Sanjeev Jiva had close ties with Mukhtar Ansari. The shooter has reportedly been apprehended by police. More details on his identity are awaited.

The attacker had reportedly come dressed as lawyer.

It is not immediately known whether the shooter was accompanied by more people.

The court complex has been barricaded and locked from inside amid heavy security presence.

Girl injured with bullet in cross-fire dies

Amidst a chaotic turn of events, a police officer and an innocent girl found themselves caught in a cross-fire. The policeman sustained injuries and was immediately aided by his fellow colleagues who swiftly escorted him for prompt medical attention.

The girl, who had bullet injuries, also died, claimed a lawyer in the court. However, police have not yet confirmed her death. The girl was reportedly 2.5 years old.

Lawyers protest, demand Lucknow commissioner's resignation

However, the incident sparked outrage within the legal community, as lawyers staged a protest within the court premises, accusing the police of protecting and sheltering criminals responsible for such acts of violence.

A group of lawyers were seen raising slogans against Lucknow Police for being inefficient in providing security.

The Lawyers have sat on demonstration and are demanding resignation of Lucknow Police Commissioner.

Who was Sanjeev Jiva?

Sanjeev Jiva appeared for trial, facing charges related to the murders of prominent BJP leaders Brahmadutt Dwivedi and Krishnanand Rai.

Sanjeev Jiva had initially worked as a compounder and even committed the kidnapping of his own doctor.

