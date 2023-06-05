BREAKING: UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari held guilty in Awadhesh Rai murder case after 32 years, family demands strictest punishment

Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. File Image. |

Don-turned-politician and jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari was held guilty in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. The verdict in the case came after 32 years. The local court of Varanasi announced the verdict on Monday. The quantum of punishment will be announced in a short while.

When and how was Awadhesh Rai killed?

Awadhesh Rai was shot dead in Varanasi in 1991. Awadesh Rai was the brother of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai. It was Ajay Rai who had got the case filed against Ansari. Awadesh Rai was shot multiple times after a van full of armed criminals opened fire at him on August 3, 1991.

At the time of shooting, Awadesh Rai was standing with his brother Ajay Rai. Ajay Rai was also a witness in the case. As the case was fought in the court, it came to light that the primary "case-diary" in the case had gone missing.

Who were the main accused in the case?

Apart from Mukhtar Ansari who was named as main accused in the murder case, Bhim Singh, Kamlesh Singh, former MLA Abdul Kalam and Rakesh Nyayik were also named in the case. Out of these, Kamlesh Singh and Abdul Kalam are no more.

The case of the "missing diary"

The missing diary was not the only twist in the case. In November 2007, just few meters away from the Varanasi ADJ court where the case against Mukhtar Ansari was being heard, a bomb blast took place following which one of the accused in the case went to the high court citing danger to his life. Due to this, the hearing in the case remained affected for a long time.

It was only after the formation of the special MP/MLA court that hearing in the case began in Prayagraj. The hearing in Prayagraj was against accused Rakesh, whereas the hearing against Mukhtar Ansari resumed in the special MP/MLA court in Varanasi.

(This a breaking news and more details on the story will follow.)