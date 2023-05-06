Punjab police nabs convicted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, a close associate of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mohali city.

The director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared the information in this regard along with the photo of the accused in custody.

DGP Yadav tweeted: "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF arrested Harwinder S@Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases incl. murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc. He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest."

1 pistol among other valuables recovered

In continuation, he said in his second Tweet: "Recovered: 1 Pistol with 6 live cartridges, Foreign currency and a car from his possession, FIR is registered and further Investigation is ongoing."

An official statement later said the police had recovered, besides one .32 caliber pistol along with 6 live cartridges, foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees and one Skoda car, two walkie-talkie set from his possession from the possession of Jugnu Walia.

Meanwhile, according to information, the accused was said to have been arrested in wee hours on Saturday from his residence in Sector 91 of Mohali city and later handed over to Uttar Pradesh police later in the day. A family member of Walia who confirmed the arrest, however, said that the police told the family that he was being arrested in connection with a murder case, according to media reports.

Who is Mukhtar Ansar?

It may be recalled that Mukhtar Ansari, a convicted gangster-turned-politician, who has been a five-time UP MLA, is currently lodged in Banda district jail in UP. The UP police is also currently conducting raids to trace Ansari’s wife and younger son, besides some other accused in connection with several cases registered against them.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered under sections 25 (7,8) of the Arms Act and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at a Mohali police station. Details are awaited.