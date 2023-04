Mukhtar Ansari | Twitter

A Ghazipur MP/MLA court on April 29, Saturday, sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years in jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine in a gangster case against the MP and his brother Afzal Ansari who also is an MP.

In 2007, a gangster case was registered against Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari on the basis of the case of the then BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case. Ghazipur MP MLA Court has given verdict in Gangster Act today, stated a report.

This is breaking news, more details awaited