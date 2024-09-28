UP: Ghaziabad Police Arrest 4 For Forcing People To Convert Their Religion

Representational Image |

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police has arrested four persons for allegedly forcing people to convert their religion.

All four accused arrested on September 27 have been identified as Ashu (19), Paster Rasi Balram Singh (52), Polus Masih (43) and Chattu Kumar (34).

About The Case

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surendra Nath Tiwari, a woman named Sangeeta, a resident of Modinagar Police Station in Ghaziabad, lodged a complaint on September 22 with the police allegedly accusing her brother-in-law's son Ashu (19), his associates, and her in-laws who tortured her and her husband to forcibly convert their religion.

When her husband protested, Ashu and his associates beat him and threatened to kill him, the police further added.

"Sangeeta had informed us that her brother-in-law's son Ashu and her in-laws tortured them to convert their religion. We have arrested four people in the case after we received information. We are carrying out our investigation on this," said DCP Tiwari.

More Details Revealed

On arrest and further interrogation, Ashu revealed that the four accused were involved with an organization, received Rs 3,500 per month, and had so far forced 100 to 120 people to convert their religion.

"On arrest, Ashu confessed that they worked for a Delhi-based organization and were receiving money from the same organization. We had arrested the accused yesterday. They also confessed that they trapped people into changing religion, and so far they have done the same with 120 people. They received Rs 3500 a month from the organization," DCP Tiwari added.

"It might be possible that the gang has connections in several other states. Currently, we have retrieved the mobile data of the four accused so that the entire nexus is exposed. Further investigation is being carried out," the DCP said.