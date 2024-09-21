Bhopal Crime Round-Up: ₹9.35L Investment Fraud; Cash & Ornaments Worth ₹1L Stolen; Three Try To Break Open ATM | Representative Image

₹9.35L investment fraud; 5 held for renting out bank accounts for cyber fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few months after a resident of Koh-e-fiza of Bhopal was duped to the tune of Rs 9.35 lakh on the pretext of investing money in share market, the cyber cell officials on Saturday arrested five accused, who had rented out their bank accounts to commit the fraud. According to the officials, they had previously arrested three persons in connection with the case.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said four people were arrested in Kozhikode of Kerala, while one was in Bhusawal of Maharashtra. The arrested accused have been identified as Riyaz, Rasal Ibrahim, Sachu Vasu, Mohammad Mubashir and Rakesh Jadhav. The cyber cell officials said that three accused have studied till Class 12, while two are graduates.

Cash, ornaments worth Rs 1L stolen from dentist's handbag

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 22,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 80,000 kept inside the handbag of a dentist were stolen from a posh gym in Bawadiya Kalan on Friday night. The CCTV cameras installed inside the gym had not been functioning properly, which posed a challenge for them to investigate the case.

Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh told Free Press that the complainant Dr Shweta Khare, a resident of Misrod, went to gym in Bawadiya Kalan for exercises on Friday night. She kept her handbag in changing room and went to weight-lifting section for work-out. When she returned and checked her handbag, she found money and valuables missing.

Three try to break open ATM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):Three unidentified men allegedly barged into an ATM booth in the Ayodhya Nagar area of the city on Friday night and attempted to break it, the police said.

However, when they were unable to break the machine, they vandalised the booth and the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras, the police added. Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lilhare said three suspects have been detained on the basis of appearance. They are being interrogated at present, he added.