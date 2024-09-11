UP Crime: 4 Youths On Bike Molest Woman Walking With Child In Ghaziabad; 2 Arrested After VIDEO Surfaces

4 Youths On Same Bike Molest Woman Walking With Child In Ghaziabad | X

Ghaziabad: In a shameful incident, four youths on a bike were caught on camera molesting a woman with a child in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The indecent act of the miscreants was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the four miscreants riding on the same bike molest and touch the woman inappropriately in the middle of the road.

Uttar Pradesh government has taken various steps to curb crimes against women in the state, however, the fear of law and order has left the hearts of the miscreants and many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past. The incident reportedly occurred in Muradnagar's Khurrampur village in Ghaziabad, where the woman carrying a child had to go through molestation. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Warning: Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised

It can be seen in the video that the woman is walking on the road carrying a child on her shoulders. Four youths are seen coming on the same bike from the other direction and they are seen approaching the woman carrying the child. The person sitting last on the bike can be seen with his hand stretched out while the bike is speeding towards the woman.

Two Accused Arrested

The person then touches the woman's body in an inappropriate manner and the biker flees the spot on their speeding bike. The woman tries to save herself and stops in the middle of the road while staring at the miscreants in disgrace. There are reports that two youths have been arrested in connection with the matter and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police said, "In connection with the above case, Muradnagar Police Station has received the complaint and registered a case under relevant sections and 2 accused have been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are underway."

What Is 1090 Helpline?

Uttar Pradesh government introduced helpline number for women to register any cases of abuse, molestation and even rapes. The helpline operates 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The identity of the complainant is kept confidential and the she does not even need to visit the police station personally.