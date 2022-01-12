UP elections 2022: SP begins talks on seat sharing; seats for TMC, NCP and Shivpal Yadav's PSPL finalized

With barely a week to go for the nomination process of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party alliance has begun talks of seat-sharing with its partners.

On Thursday the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with the alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal, Mahan Dal and others and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) leaders. According to SP leaders, a consensus has been made on a few seats for the alliance partners and very soon, a final decision would be taken for all the assembly segments.

For Shivpal Yadav of PSPL, SP has agreed to leave six seats while one seat each would be given to Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. A former minister and once a strong Samajwadi Party leader, Shivpal Yadav had parted ways after Akhilesh Yadav took command of the organization. He floated his own party in the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia(PSPL) and contested the 2019 parliament elections causing damage to Akhilesh Yadav. However, two months back, Shivpal decided to join hands with Akhilesh again and became part of the SP alliance.

Now, the SP chief has decided to give Jaswantnagar, Gunnaur, Sirsaganj and Gazipur assembly seats to Shivpal’s PSPL. Besides SP would also leave one seat each in Azamgarh and Bareilly district for PSPL. Both Shivpal and his son Aditya Yadav would contest UP assembly polls this time. While Shivpal is likely to contest from Gunnaur seat, Aditya would file nomination from Jaswantnagar assembly segment.

For TMC and NCP, the SP chief has finalized one seat each. NCP leader in UP KK Sharma would contest from Anoopshaher in Bulandshaher district while Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of TMC from Marihan seat in Mirzapur. Another alliance partner with SP, Mahan Dal has been given one seat in Badaun so far. The SP chief has finalized the name of Chandra Prakash Maurya of Mahan Dal for Bilsi seat in Badaun district. However, a few more seats would be given to Mahan Dal also.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST