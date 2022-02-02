UP Elections 2022: Congress didn't field any candidate against Akhilesh, Shivpal out of 'political etiquettes', says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader and one of its star campaigners in Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday clarified that the party did not field any candidate against Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav out of "political etiquettes".

"As political etiquettes, Congress has not fielded any candidate against Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Karhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh. When Sonia Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the state earlier, SP did not field a candidate," Pilot told ANI.

Sonia Gandhi was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli's seat in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal assembly seat of UP, while his uncle who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswant Nagar seat.

Notably, Samajwadi Party had also not fielded its candidate from the Amethi assembly seat against Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Further, Pilot stated that the changes will 'definitely' happen in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the upcoming assembly elections.

"After being in power for 5 years in Uttar Pradesh, BJP still wants to take votes from people by threatening them. However, Congress is contesting elections with the help of its manifesto and candidates. Priyanka Gandhi has already focused more on women this time," he added.

Speaking about Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri incidents, the senior Congress leader asserted that Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal on these issues since the beginning.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:35 PM IST