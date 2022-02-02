Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh addresses public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri over phone due to bad weather

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed a public meeting over the phone after bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue in Lakhimpur Kheri.

As scheduled, Singh arrived at Bareilly at 11 am and travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit by Helicopter but even after several attempts, failed to land at either of the venues due to poor visibility because of dense fog.

Now, he will be travelling to Pilibhit by road to attend public meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

Earlier, in the day Singh tweeted that he will be visiting constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit and will interact with prominent voters.

Lakhimpur Kheri will go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. And February 3 is the last day to file a nomination.

On January 31, the election commission allowed public meetings of up to 1,000 people and doorstep campaigning with up to 20 persons instead of 10 but continued ban on the ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:35 PM IST