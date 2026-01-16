 Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav faced criticism from his daughter Rohini Acharya, who accused him of being surrounded by “vultures” after the party won only 25 of 142 Bihar assembly seats. Rohini targeted aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. Meanwhile, RJD MPs held a three-hour meeting to review election performance, plan party strategies, and prepare for a statewide tour and future budget sessions.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav | X

Patna: Two days after there was a sign of reconciliation in RJD's first family with the party chief Lalu Prasad attending his estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's “dahi-chuda’ feast, sparks start flying afresh in his family as his political heir Tejashwi Yadav faced the wrath of his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Rohini without mincing her words targeted Tejashwi for being surrounded by “giddhas” (vultures), as the latter on Friday held a meeting with his party MPs to review the Bihar assembly election results. RJD bagged only 25 out of 142 it contested in the last state polls. The meeting was attended among others by Tejashwi`s eldest sister Misa Bharti, Manoj Jha, Sudhakar Singh, Prem Gupta but more importantly Sanjay Yadav, who has been the target of both Rohini as well as Tej Pratap. When reporters asked Tej Pratap why Tejashwi did not turn up at his Makar Sankranti feast, he said that he (Tejashwi) must have been stopped by Jaichands, obliquely referring to Sanjay and his other close aide Rameez.

Rohini Acharya wrote on X, "It is more important to introspect and take responsibility than to pretend to conduct a review. The meaningfulness of any kind of review will only be proven after showing the courage to get rid of the identified 'vultures' who have surrounded him. The public knows and understands everything."

Rohini had questioned the roles of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, who are close to Tejashwi Yadav, in the party and the family, and leveled serious allegations against them. She has been continuously targeting Tejashwi ever since.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And Governance
Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And Governance
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP Emerges Main Challenger
VVMC Elections 2026 Results: BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body With 71 Seats As BJP Emerges Main Challenger
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO

Meanwhile, party MPs reviewed the party's performance and decided on future strategies. The meeting lasted for about three hours. RJD MPs discussed the party's preparations for the forthcoming Bihar assembly budget session and its strategy in the Parliament.

Read Also
'RJD Will Merge With My Party': Tej Pratap After Hosting Lalu Yadav At His Feast
article-image

After the meeting, MP Sudhakar Singh said that RJD would strongly raise the demand for special status for Bihar in the Lok Sabha. It was also decided in the meeting that Tejashwi would embark on a statewide tour of Bihar after the budget session of the assembly.

On the other hand, a detailed report on the reasons for the electoral defeat will be submitted to Tejashwi. Based on this, changes will be made in the party's organisation and a strategy for the future will be formulated

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
UP Poll Panel Rejects Samajwadi Party’s Claims, Says Voter List Errors Long-Standing
UP Poll Panel Rejects Samajwadi Party’s Claims, Says Voter List Errors Long-Standing
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...