Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Two days after there was a sign of reconciliation in RJD's first family with the party chief Lalu Prasad attending his estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's “dahi-chuda’ feast, sparks start flying afresh in his family as his political heir Tejashwi Yadav faced the wrath of his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Rohini without mincing her words targeted Tejashwi for being surrounded by “giddhas” (vultures), as the latter on Friday held a meeting with his party MPs to review the Bihar assembly election results. RJD bagged only 25 out of 142 it contested in the last state polls. The meeting was attended among others by Tejashwi`s eldest sister Misa Bharti, Manoj Jha, Sudhakar Singh, Prem Gupta but more importantly Sanjay Yadav, who has been the target of both Rohini as well as Tej Pratap. When reporters asked Tej Pratap why Tejashwi did not turn up at his Makar Sankranti feast, he said that he (Tejashwi) must have been stopped by Jaichands, obliquely referring to Sanjay and his other close aide Rameez.

Rohini Acharya wrote on X, "It is more important to introspect and take responsibility than to pretend to conduct a review. The meaningfulness of any kind of review will only be proven after showing the courage to get rid of the identified 'vultures' who have surrounded him. The public knows and understands everything."

Rohini had questioned the roles of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, who are close to Tejashwi Yadav, in the party and the family, and leveled serious allegations against them. She has been continuously targeting Tejashwi ever since.

Meanwhile, party MPs reviewed the party's performance and decided on future strategies. The meeting lasted for about three hours. RJD MPs discussed the party's preparations for the forthcoming Bihar assembly budget session and its strategy in the Parliament.

After the meeting, MP Sudhakar Singh said that RJD would strongly raise the demand for special status for Bihar in the Lok Sabha. It was also decided in the meeting that Tejashwi would embark on a statewide tour of Bihar after the budget session of the assembly.

On the other hand, a detailed report on the reasons for the electoral defeat will be submitted to Tejashwi. Based on this, changes will be made in the party's organisation and a strategy for the future will be formulated