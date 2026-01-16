'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has responded to the controversy surrounding Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan after China’s state media reacted, calling it a film that “distorts facts”.

“We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues related to filmmaking in India are handled by the relevant authorities. As far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or in such ventures,” the MEA said during the weekly press briefing.

Earlier in December, China's Global Times newspaper claimed, “A Chinese expert said on Monday that Bollywood films at most provide an entertainment-driven, emotionally charged portrayal, but no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite the history or shake the PLA's determination to defend China's sovereign territory,” as reported by news agency PTI.

“The film has also drawn other controversies online, with users pointing to issues such as the appearance and costumes of extras, actors' hairstyles that do not match their military roles or the extreme cold implied in the storyline and most importantly, a portrayal of events that does not align with the facts,” the report read.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Battle of Galwan is slated for release on April 17, 2026. Salman Khan’s fans are excited about the film. However, the teaser failed to create a strong impact.

About The Film

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15–16, 2020, in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.