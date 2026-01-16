 'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film

'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film

Responding to China’s reaction to Battle of Galwan, the MEA said it has no involvement in issues related to film projects. China’s Global Times claimed the Salman Khan-starrer distorts facts about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has responded to the controversy surrounding Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan after China’s state media reacted, calling it a film that “distorts facts”.

“We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues related to filmmaking in India are handled by the relevant authorities. As far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or in such ventures,” the MEA said during the weekly press briefing.

Earlier in December, China's Global Times newspaper claimed, “A Chinese expert said on Monday that Bollywood films at most provide an entertainment-driven, emotionally charged portrayal, but no amount of cinematic exaggeration can rewrite the history or shake the PLA's determination to defend China's sovereign territory,” as reported by news agency PTI.

Read Also
Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan's Important Scene Leaked Online? Here's The Truth About Viral...
article-image

“The film has also drawn other controversies online, with users pointing to issues such as the appearance and costumes of extras, actors' hairstyles that do not match their military roles or the extreme cold implied in the storyline and most importantly, a portrayal of events that does not align with the facts,” the report read.

FPJ Shorts
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
ED Conducts Searches At 26 Locations Across 7 States In International Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Case | VIDEO
ED Conducts Searches At 26 Locations Across 7 States In International Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Case | VIDEO
Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere
Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Richest Candidate Makarand Narwekar Wins From Cuffe Parade Ward 226
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Richest Candidate Makarand Narwekar Wins From Cuffe Parade Ward 226

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Battle of Galwan is slated for release on April 17, 2026. Salman Khan’s fans are excited about the film. However, the teaser failed to create a strong impact.

About The Film

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15–16, 2020, in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing