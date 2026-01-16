 No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNo Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process

No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process

The Supreme Court dismissed Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition challenging the impeachment process and inquiry committee in the alleged cash recovery case. The court upheld the Lok Sabha Speaker’s authority to form the panel, ruling no violation of the Judges (Inquiry) Act. With this, impeachment proceedings against the Allahabad High Court judge will continue.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Justice Yashwant Varma | File Photo

The Supreme Court has refused to grant relief to Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, who is facing impeachment proceedings over the alleged recovery of cash from his residence. The apex court dismissed his petition challenging the impeachment process and the formation of the inquiry committee, clearing the way for the proceedings against him to continue.

Justice Varma had challenged the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to admit the motion seeking his removal and to constitute an inquiry committee. With the dismissal of his plea, he will now have to face the ongoing impeachment process.

Read Also
'No Cash Recovered': Justice Yashwant Varma Says He Was Not Present At Time Of Fire To Parliament...
article-image

The controversy dates back to March 14, 2025, when a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi during his tenure as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Firefighters reportedly discovered bundles of partially burnt currency notes in a storeroom. Justice Varma was not present at home at the time. Following the incident, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted a three-member in-house committee to probe the allegations and later advised Justice Varma to resign, which he declined. He was subsequently divested of judicial work and transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

A removal motion was later admitted in the Lok Sabha and an inquiry committee was formed. A similar notice in the Rajya Sabha was rejected by the Deputy Chairman following the resignation of the Vice President.

FPJ Shorts
ED Conducts Searches At 26 Locations Across 7 States In International Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Case | VIDEO
ED Conducts Searches At 26 Locations Across 7 States In International Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Case | VIDEO
Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere
Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Richest Candidate Makarand Narwekar Wins From Cuffe Parade Ward 226
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Richest Candidate Makarand Narwekar Wins From Cuffe Parade Ward 226
Bombay HC Fines Litigant ₹50,000 For Citing Fake AI-Generated Judgment In Written Submissions
Bombay HC Fines Litigant ₹50,000 For Citing Fake AI-Generated Judgment In Written Submissions

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma held that there was no violation of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and ruled that the Lok Sabha Speaker had the legislative authority to constitute the committee. The court rejected Justice Varma’s arguments, calling them legally untenable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party