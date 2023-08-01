 UP Crime: Man Accused Of Abducting, Raping Minor Girl Arrested In Ballia; Victim Rescued
UP Crime: Man Accused Of Abducting, Raping Minor Girl Arrested In Ballia; Victim Rescued

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Ballia, August 1: A 20-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a minor girl was arrested on Tuesday from the Dokati area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Bihar native Anshu Pal allegedly abducted 15-year-old the girl on July 5. An FIR was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, they said.

The accused was arrested and the girl was rescued, they added. The girl, in her statement, said she was abducted and raped. A probe is underway.

