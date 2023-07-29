 Bihar Crime: Minor Girl Gang-Raped While Attending Muharram Event In Araria District; Two Arrested
After people searched for the victim, she was found naked in a jute agricultural field. The people got hold of the two accused near the agriculture field who have been identified as Mohammad Asfaq and Mohammad Mumtaz.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Minor Girl Gang-Raped | Representative Image

Patna, July 29: A 17 year-old minor girl has been gang-raped by two people in Bihar’s Araria district. The victim and her mother had gone for a Tazia event organised during Muharram when the girl suddenly disappeared. After people searched for the victim, she was found naked in a jute agricultural field. The people got hold of the two accused near the agriculture field who have been identified as Mohammad Asfaq and Mohammad Mumtaz.

The accused are residents of Moti Tappu ward number 14 of Pathraha Panchayat under Narpatganj police station. The accused had gone to victim's village, which falls under Forbesganj in Araria, and gang-raped the victim.

“We have arrested the accused under the POCSO Act following the complaint filed by the victim's mother. We have also conducted the medical examination of the victim,” said Aftab Ahmed, SHO of Forbesganj Araria.

