UP Crime: Husband Kills Wife, Daughter To Marry Her Sister In Lalitpur; Claims 'She Was Beautiful & Made Instagram Reels'

Lalitpur: In a shocking incident, a man killed his beautiful wife and innocent daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. The man killed his wife and daughter as he wanted to leave her and marry his sister-in-law. The man killed his 22-year-old wife and his 1-year-old daughter by beating them with a cricket bat and attempted to mislead the police by cooking up a robbery story.

The man has been identified as Neeraj Kushwaha, and the incident occurred in Chandmari village of the Sadar Kotwali area in Lalitpur. The dead bodies of the victims were recovered from their house in the area. The husband said that few masked men barged into their house and attacked his wife and daughter and killed them. He said, "6 miscreants entered at 1.30 in the night. Murdered my wife and daughter. They stuffed socks in my mouth. Ran away after looting cash and jewellery."

He was also admitted to a hospital with fake injuries. A video of him giving statement in the hospital while injured is doing rounds on social media. The police did not believe in his story and their suspicion grew against him. On interrogating the husband, he admitted to the double murder.

He said, "My wife was beautiful, she used to make reels all day. She used to talk to people on social media. I wanted to leave her and marry my sister-in-law. But my wife was opposing. I beat her with a cricket bat - Beat her to death. I told everyone about the robbery so that there would be no suspicion on me."

He scattered all the household items to make it look like a robbery and hid the jewellery behind the television in the house. The police, however, exposed the plot that was hatched by the husband and arrested the accused husband. The police team has been awarded Rs 25,000 for solving the case of the double murder.