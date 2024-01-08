Bihar Crime: Woman Kills Husband For Stopping Her From Making Instagram Reels In Begusarai

Woman Kills Husband For Stopping Her From Making Instagram Reels In Bihar's Begusarai | Twitter

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her husband for stopping her from making Instagram reels in Bihar's Begusarai. The woman was making videos for Instagram reels, which her husband opposed and stopped her from making reels. The woman got furious over her husband and killed him with the help of his in-laws. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 7) at around 9 PM.

Maheshwar used to work as a labourer in Kolkata

The incident took place in Fafaut village, which falls under the Khodabandpur Police Station area. The deceased has been identified as Maheshwar Kumar Ray and is a resident of Narhan village in Samastipur district. Maheshwar used to work as a labourer in Kolkata and had returned to his village a few days ago. His wife, Rani Kumari, made videos on Instagram.

An altercation broke out between him and his wife over Instagram reels

Rani Kumari, who hails from Fafaut village, married Maheshwar around 6 to 7 years ago. There are reports that Maheshwari went to his in-laws' house in Fafaut village. An altercation broke out between him and his wife over Instagram reels, and the woman and in-laws strangled Maheshwar to death. The incident came to light later in the night when the deceased's brother called him from Kolkata and someone else answered the phone.

The police arrested the wife of the deceased

His brother asked his father to immediately rush to Fafaut village, where he was found dead. The police arrived on the spot after receiving information about the incident. They took the dead body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem. The police arrested the wife of the deceased on the complaint filed by the relatives of Maheshwar.

Maheshwar was about to return to Kolkata

There are reports that Maheshwar was about to return to Kolkata. He visited his in-laws before returning to Kolkata, and he was killed by his wife and in-laws. The police said that a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter and an investigation has been initiated. The police also said that the relatives of the deceased have accused the in-laws and his wife of murder. The police also stated that necessary action will be taken after the investigation is completed.