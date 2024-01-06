Drunk Youths, Driving At High Speed, Kill Mother-Son Duo & Cow While Making Reel In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer | Twitter

Jaisalmer: In an appalling incident, four people were killed in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. There are reports that the youths who were in the car were drunk and had earlier uploaded the video of them consuming alcohol on social media.

The speeding car went out of control

The speeding car went out of control and hit two pedestrians who were trying to cross the road, then went on to hit a van parked on the roadside. The incident occurred on Friday (January 5) night. The car also hit a cow. They were allegedly trying to make Instagram reels while driving the car at a very high speed.

There were four youths onboard the car

There were four youths onboard the car, and two of them died on the spot, while the other two are said to have suffered minor injuries and reportedly fled the spot after the accident occurred. The pedestrians have been identified as Manish, a 13-year-old boy, and his mother Menkala; they both lost their lives after being hit by the speeding vehicle.

The incident occurred at the Devikot intersection

As per reports, the deceased have been identified as Bahwani Singh and Roshan Khan. The incident occurred at the Devikot intersection in Jaisalmer. The police arrived at the spot after receiving the information about the accident. The police said that two more children were injured in the accident, and a cow also died after being hit by the speeding car.

The youths evaded a police barricade

The police also said that the youths evaded a police barricade earlier and did not stop even after the police officers tried to stop them at the checkpoint for checking. If the youths had stopped at the police checkpoint, the accident would have been averted, and the lives of the four people who died in the incident could have been saved.

The state government should come up with stricter laws

The state government should come up with stricter laws in order to avoid such incidents in the future, and the police should also increase alertness and patrol at night to check for youths who risk their lives by driving under the influence of alcohol.