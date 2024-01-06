Mumbai News: 74-Yr-Old Woman Seated On Bench Hit By Speeding Car In Kandivali, Dies; Driver Held |

Mumbai: A 74-year-old woman, Sundara Vimal, lost her life in a freak accident on Kilachand Road, Kandivali East, on Thursday. Sundara had gone out for a walk and was taking a breather, sitting on a corner bench by a tree, when a speeding four-wheeler struck her as it was trying to make a turn.

The Kandivli police have arrested the driver. According to police, Sundara had come to Mumbai three months ago, to live with her son, who resides in a chawl near Kilachand Road in Kandivali East. On Thursday, at 2.45pm, Sundara went for a walk after lunch and afterwards, sat on a bench in a shaded spot when a speeding car came in her direction while making a turn and hit her, causing her serious injuries. Onlookers rushed her to the nearby Namah Hospital, where the doctor advised to shift her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali East.

Victim Was Dead By The Time Taken To The Hospital

At Shatabdi Hospital, a doctor pronounced her dead at 3.30pm. Her son Mukesh Kumar Vimal, works at a private hospital. Neighbours informed him about his mother's accident and he promptly reached the hospital.

According to Mukesh, "My mother was sitting near a chikoo tree when she was hit by a car and was seriously injured. We will carry out the last rites at our native place. We are currently waiting for her body. Onlookers and neighbours rushed her to hospital and police were also present."

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Vishwasrao, Kandivali Police Station, said, "The accused, identified as Baban Gore, was arrested after we received information about the accident and filed a case."

Mukesh Vimal filed a case against Baban Gore under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Kandivali police station on Thursday.