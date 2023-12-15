Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Duped Of ₹1.36 Cr By 4 Over Son's Admission To MD Course

Representational photo |

Mumbai: A man was defrauded of Rs1.36 crore by four persons, who falsely assured him that they would secure admission for his son in MD (radiology).

The accused provided the complainant with a fake letter from the dean of BJ Medical College, Pune. Although the accused returned a portion of the amount, Rs81.44 lakh has not been refunded yet.

According to the police, Mangesh Rane, 54, a businessman (medical equipment seller), is a resident of Kandivali (West). His son Aaditya obtained an MBBS degree in 2019. In 2021, he appeared for NEET but he did not get good marks.

In 2022, Rane came in contact with Sandeep Waghmare via an acquaintance. Waghmare assured Rane that he could secure his son admission through the NRI quota, and demanded Rs2 lakh, which Rane refused.

Fake Email Of Seat Allotment Sent To Victim's Son

Later, Waghmare contacted Rane and promised him that he could secure his son admission to a college in Aurangabad. Aaditya went to Aurangabad, where Waghmare introduced him to Abhijit Patil and Anil Tambat, who promised admission to a government college and requested he recheck his NEET marks. On the third day, Aaditya received a letter via email (MCC.adgme@nic.in via desertfabco.com) stating he had been allotted a seat at BJ College in Pune.

Later, Waghmare then advised Aaditya to collect his documents and travel to Pune, where Waghamre claimed the real admission process had begun and demanded Rs1.7 crore. Rane sold family ornaments, took loans and transferred a total of Rs1.36 crore through Gpay, online bank transactions and cash.

Later, Patil handed over a letter from the dean of BJ Medical College and an identity card to Aaditya. By then Rane had learned that the same four persons had deceived his acquaintance.

Accused Returend Rs 54 Lakh

Rane contacted Tambat, and he initially agreed to return the money. Tambat, Waghmare and Patil returned Rs 54 lakh. Rane travelled to Aurangabad and met Tambat and demanded the remaining amount, but Tambat verbally abused him and his wife.

Eventually, Rane filed a case against Tambat, Waghamre, Abhijit Patil and Bhushan Patil under the Indian Penal Code at Borivali police station on December 13.