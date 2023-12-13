Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Job Fraud Gang, Masterminds Arrested From West Bengal With 482 Passports

In the first week of November, Mumbai Crime Branch had exposed a gang involved in cheating by promising jobs in Gulf countries. In this case, the Crime Branch has arrested two absconding accused from West Bengal. 482 passports have been seized from the arrested accused.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that after exposing the job fraud racket, the police was searching for the two masterminds of this gang. When information was received that both of them were in West Bengal, officers of Unit 5 went to West Bengal and arrested both of them.

The names of the arrested accused are Patit Paban Haldar (36) and Mohammad Shiakh Mansoori (49).

The crime branch has seized 482 passports from the accused. The accused had taken Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 from people in the name of providing jobs.

Elaborate Fraud Operation Unearthed

Investigation has revealed that these accused had opened a total of 22 bank accounts to take money from people. Investigation of these accounts has revealed that Rs 70 to 80 lakh have come into their accounts.

The accused had also opened offices on rent at many places where they used to provide jobs to people in Azerbaijan, Oman, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Russia.

Modus Operandi and Office Shuffling

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that the accused had opened an office in the month of June in Ballard Pier, a posh area of South Mumbai. They also gave fake visas and job appointment letters to the job aspirants. When the people from whom the visa was given after taking money, they checked and found that the visa was fake. When people came to know that the visas being given by these people were fake, then the accused closed the office of Ballard Peer and opened a new office in Andheri.

Bombay International Consultancy

The accused had set up an office in the name of Bombay International Consultancy in Ballard Pier.

When people came to know that this company was doing fraud, then these people closed the office of Bombay International Consultancy and after that started another company named Indian Overseas Placement Services in Andheri area. Police said that all the arrested accused used to commit fraud by changing their names.