Mumbai: Crime Branch Cracks Down On 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants; Unveils Network Of Cross-Border Racket

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested four accused in the last four days in connection with illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The fourth accused was produced in court and has been sent to police custody. According to crime branch officials, the first two arrests were made on Thursday after Unit 6 received information about the illegal racket.

The crime branch, on Saturday, arrested Bangladeshi national Abushahid Abdul Hamid Alimia (26) from Navi Mumbai. Police said that Alimia's parents had come to India illegally, and he was born in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Alimia went back to Bangladesh, studied there till the 5th class, and came back to India illegally.

Court sends Alimia to Police custody

Alimia was produced in court on Sunday, where the court sent him to Police custody. Alimia's lawyer, Atal Bihari Dubey, told the court that he was born in India; hence, he cannot be called a Bangladeshi citizen.

According to the police, the accused has revealed that his parents came to India illegally, and the police want to investigate this. Apart from this, there is a person named Sharif Ul in Bangladesh on whose advice he used to take money from Bangladeshis. The police want to investigate who he is and from where he used to call them.

The crime branch has been taking action against Bangladeshi citizens living in Mumbai for the last two days. Unit 6 laid a trap near Sewree railway station and arrested the first accused, identified as Akram Noornabi Shaikh, 26.

Details of further investigation

Further investigation revealed that Shaikh, originally a Bangladeshi national, had crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally. After questioning Shaikh, the police led to 26-year-old Leena Shajan Halder, another illegal immigrant, who was later arrested from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. After appearing in court, she was sent to police custody until 12 December.

On Saturday, the police arrested the third accused in connection with the case, identified as 35-year-old Pooja alias Monji Khatoon Shaikh. She was arrested from Navi Mumbai for helping Akram cross the border. The fourth arrest in this case is Shahid Abdul Hameed Alimia from Navi Mumbai Kamothe.

An official said that the accused named Akram, who was arrested earlier in the case, used to help people coming to India illegally from Bangladesh for his convenience. Apart from this, the police want to interrogate the fourth accused, Alimia, to find out from whom he got the Aadhar card made and which documents the accused used to make the Aadhar card.