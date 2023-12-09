Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Diamond Merchant's Servant For Theft; ₹5.35 Lakh Recovered From Accused's Bedroom

Representative Photo

The Unit 2 of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the servant of a diamond merchant for stealing ₹5.95 lakh kept in his bedroom. The servant has been arrested by the police from Zaveri Bazaar. Police have recovered ₹5.35 lakh of the stolen money from him.

Even before this, 2 cases of theft were registered against the arrested accused.

How the theft was discovered

According to the information received, Jaimin Shah, resident of Gamdevi, had brought ₹5,94,250 and kept it in the bedroom on Thursday. On Friday morning he noticed that the money was not there where he had kept it. Along with this, he had a domestic servant named Raju Bendu Navare who was also missing from the house.

Navare, who was a resident of Khed district, was also not at home after the money went missing from the house, and then Shah became suspicious of him. Shah complained about this matter and immediately contacted Gamdevi police.

Cash recovered from accused after interrogation

As soon as the FIR was registered in this matter, Mumbai Crime Branch along with Gamdevi Police was also investigating this matter. Police Inspector Kiran Aaher, in-charge of Unit 2, received information that the accused Navare was about to come to Zaveri Bazaar, on the basis of which the police laid a trap and detained the accused from Zaveri Bazaar, in front of Mohanlal Sweet Shop.

When the police interrogated the accused, he accepted the statement of all the four. Police recovered cash amounting to ₹5,34,220 from him.

Accused servant was not a first-time offender

A police officer said that earlier a similar case of theft was registered against Navre in Santa Cruz and Malabar Hill police stations.

The officer said that Navare's modus operandi is that he works as a domestic servant and then commits theft.

The Crime Branch has taken the accused Raju Bendu Navare into custody and handed him over to Gamdevi Police for further investigation.