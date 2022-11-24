Mumbai: Woman civil servant was duped of more than Rs1 lakh

Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman civil servant from Satara was duped of more than Rs1 lakh as she tried to fetch a bill for her cab ride. In her police statement, the woman said that she recently got selected for the Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and is under training. During her work-related visit to Mumbai, she hailed a cab ride to Goregaon on Sunday.

The woman had made an online payment for the ride and wanted to get the receipt for the same. Hence, she surfed the internet looking for the customer care helpline number of the cab aggregator company. She then came across a mobile phone number and contacted it. The caller on the other side pretended to be a customer care executive and offered help. As the woman sought receipt of her ride, the fraudster tricked her into downloading and activating a remote access app on her phone. She followed the instructions and ended up losing a total Rs1.15 lakh from her account in five transactions, the police said.

Realising that she has been duped, the woman immediately contacted her bank and got her account blocked. Based on her complaint, the Dindoshi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.