UP court seeks recovery of Rs 23.41 lakh from 53 anti-CAA protesters

Four of them turned out to be innocent later, while the replies of the 53 people were not found to be satisfactory, he added.

Additional District Magistrate (first) Amit Singh said: "We will paste recovery notices on their homes now. The recovery will start soon."

The alleged rioters have been asked to appear in person before the ADM court to record their statements within seven days.

Munnawar Hussain, a lawyer representing the accused said: "My clients are innocent and most of them are very poor. We will go to high court against this order."

The lawyer said that one of the accused, Raju is a manual labourer and lives in a rented house with family, who was seen in the CCTV footage returning from a mosque after Friday prayers. He had nothing to do with the violence, but has been served a notice by the administration.