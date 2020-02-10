Anti-CAA: SC says protestors at Shaheen Bagh can't block public roads, create inconvenience for others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on the pleas seeking removal protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

"There is a law and people have grievance against it. The matter is pending in court. Despite that some people are protesting. They are entitled to protest," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.