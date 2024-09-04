UP Bulldozer Politics: Verbal Spat Between Akhilesh Yadav & CM Yogi Adityanath Escalates; VIDEO

Akhilesh Yadav | X/ @samajwadiparty

A fierce verbal battle has erupted between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the state's controversial use of bulldozers to demolish illegal structures linked to individuals accused of crimes. The exchange has highlighted the intensifying political rivalry as the bye-elections for 10 seats draw closer.

Addressing party workers at the SP office, Yadav questioned the legality of the Chief Minister's residence itself, sarcastically asking, “Has the map for the CM’s residence been approved? They misuse bulldozers for personal gain. Bulldozers have no brain, only a steering wheel.” Yadav further declared that once the SP returns to power in 2027, these bulldozers will be directed towards Gorakhpur, Adityanath's political stronghold.

Speaking at a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav said, "As soon as the government is formed, all the bulldozers will be sent to Gorakhpur. After the defeat, the Chief Minister is neither able to sleep peacefully himself, nor is he letting the officials sleep."

Yadav did not stop there, mocking Adityanath's knowledge of DNA and questioning his competence. "Our CM is Yogi by name. But, sometimes he becomes a biologist. He is concerned about DNA but cannot tell the full form of DNA. Those who are scared of bulldozers should tell whether the map of the Chief Minister's residence is approved. The bulldozer runs with the steering, not the mind. The Chief Minister is shocked," he said.

Yadav continued his criticism of the Chief Minister during an event on Wednesday, where he honored teachers ahead of Teachers' Day. He accused the current government of failing to address the concerns of farmers, youth, and educators, claiming that corruption and mismanagement are rampant. He also highlighted a recent hotel fire in Lucknow that resulted in multiple deaths, questioning why the government had not taken action: "Was the key to the bulldozer lost?"

Yogi Adityanath's Retort

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of misleading the public in a new guise. Speaking at an appointment letter distribution event, Adityanath emphasized that operating a bulldozer—symbolic of his government's tough stance on crime—requires both heart and mind. "Not everyone's hands can fit on a bulldozer. It requires both 'dil and dimaag.' Only someone with bulldozer-like capability and determination can operate it," he remarked.

In a pointed comment aimed at Yadav, Adityanath declared, "Those who bow before rioters cannot stand in front of a bulldozer," underscoring his administration's commitment to law and order.

Adityanath further taunted Yadav by referencing his nickname, "Tipu," insinuating that Yadav's ambitions to become a "Sultan" were nothing more than a pipe dream. He accused both Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, of engaging in extortion during their time in power, dividing regions for financial gain, and likened the pre-2017 era in Uttar Pradesh to the chaos caused by man-eating wolves.