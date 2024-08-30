'UP Has Become Dream Destination For Investors': CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds State's Transformation, Criticises Previous Administration

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X/ @myogiadityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a pointed critique of the opposition, asserted on Friday that the transformation of Uttar Pradesh from a state mired in challenges to an investor-friendly hub was a testament to his government’s effective governance.

Speaking at an event at Lok Bhavan, the CM highlighted the state's progress and distributed incentives worth Rs 1,333 crore to 32 industrial units, along with Letters of Comfort to 10 units for investments totaling over Rs 4,500 crore.

“Those who once deemed investing in Uttar Pradesh an impossibility must now acknowledge how this government has turned that impossibility into reality,” said Adityanath, referencing the state's progress under his leadership since 2017

हमने संभव करके दिखाया है...



'असंभव' को 'संभव' करने के परिणामस्वरूप ही आज उत्तर प्रदेश, भारत में Investment का Dream Destination बना है...

He contrasted the current administration’s achievements with the previous government's record, accusing them of fostering chaos, anarchy, and crime through a narrow-minded and visionless approach.

Adityanath pointed to the success of the Global Investors Summit in February 2023, where the state secured investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore. He noted that proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have already been actualized through the Ground Breaking Ceremony, signaling a new era of industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और नेतृत्व में, उत्तर प्रदेश में Ease of Doing Business और Ease of Living के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने की दिशा में उठाए गए कदम...

Criticizing the law and order situation under the previous administration, Adityanath recalled a time when daily riots and extended curfews were the norm, causing widespread insecurity, even in the capital. He stated that the youth of the state faced an identity crisis during this period.

In contrast, the Chief Minister emphasized the significant improvements in law and order, ease of doing business, and ease of living under his government. He cited the implementation of 27 sectoral policies, developed with input from stakeholders, as key drivers of the state’s industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the deployment of 125 CM Fellows across the state to address entrepreneurs' concerns in collaboration with the Industrial Development Department. He reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime, corruption, and criminal activities, assuring investors that the government would meet all commitments made to them.

“Our government has no hesitation in implementing the commitments it has made to investors. Under the policy of governance, the double engine government will break all barriers to provide convenience to investors,” Adityanath asserted.

The CM described Uttar Pradesh as a growth engine for India’s development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He encouraged industrialists and institutions to collaborate for skill development, emphasizing that the government would support this initiative by covering half of the honorarium for youth engaged in skill training under the PM and CM Incentive Scheme.

Adityanath also outlined plans for the establishment of the new industrial city of BIDA between Jhansi and Kanpur on 36,000 acres of land, and the construction of an international airport in Jewar. He promised that BIDA would receive similar facilities once the city is operational.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a State Capital Region by connecting Lucknow with six surrounding districts. He highlighted the availability of electricity across all 75 districts without discrimination and noted that industries now have open access to energy, including renewable sources. Adityanath concluded by emphasizing the state's infrastructural advancements over the past seven and a half years, particularly in expressway, highway, and air connectivity.