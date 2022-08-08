e-Paper Get App

UP: BJP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to one year in prison in Arms Act case

Sachan had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after leaving the Congress just before the assembly polls earlier this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
UP Minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to one year in prison under Arms Act | Photo: ANI

Rakesh Sachan, MSME Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet, has been sentenced to one year in prison in the 1991 Arms Act case.

The sentencing was announced on Monday by a Kanpur court.

Sachan heads the medium, small and micro enterprises and khadi departments in the Uttar Pradesh government.

A court here on August 6 held Sachan guilty in a three-decade-old Arms Acts case, after which the leader “disappeared” from the courtroom “without furnishing bail bonds”.

The minister, however, denied the disappearance charge, claiming his case “wasn’t listed for the final verdict”.

The minister is also accused of fleeing the court with a copy of the court order after he was found guilty under the Arms Act.

Sources said the minister is likely to appear in the court n Monday for bail to file an appeal in the sessions court against the trial court's order of conviction.

Sachan had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after leaving the Congress just before the assembly polls earlier this year.

(with PTI inputs)

This is a developing story.

Read Also
Rajasthan: BJP MP claims attack by mining mafia in Bharatpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaUP: BJP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to one year in prison in Arms Act case

RECENT STORIES

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

JEE Main 2022 Results: Karnataka topper Boya Sathvik warns goal-setters of distractions

JEE Main 2022 Results: Karnataka topper Boya Sathvik warns goal-setters of distractions

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's G Sathiyan bags bronze medal in TT men's singles

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's G Sathiyan bags bronze medal in TT men's singles