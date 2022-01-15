UP Assembly polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest from his bastion Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest state assembly polls from Gorakhpur assembly constituency, the BJP said on Saturday.

Earlier, it was speculated that Yogi Adityanath might contest elections from Mathura. Yogi Adityanath is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would decide the seat from which he might contest the crucial polls.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power by winning "300 seats" in UP's 403-member assembly.



Assembly elections to five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab - are scheduled to take place in February-March.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the cabinet and the BJP and later joined Samajwadi Party. Four other MLAs in the state are said to have followed suit and quit the BJP.

Swami Prasad Maurya posted his resignation letter on Twitter on Tuesday. In his letter, he attributed his decision to neglect of the Dalits, farmers, small and medium scale businesses and unemployed youths by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:05 PM IST