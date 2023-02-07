UP: Akhilesh Yadav to kick-start campaign for 2024 LS polls from stronghold Ghazipur in East UP

Akhilesh Yadav | (PTI Photo)

To begin campaign for the 2024 parliament elections, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has chosen own bastion Ghazipur. He would kick start party’s campaign by addressing a rally on Thursday.

Akhilesh to begin campaign from bastion

Unlike ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which is focusing on the areas it lost in the previous elections, SP Chief has been strengthening party in its own bastion. BJP has recently deployed union ministers and senior leaders in the constituencies it lost in the 2019 LS polls. With Mission 80 as its slogan, BJP has been organizing rallies in 15 constituencies lost in 2019 general elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed rally in Shrawasti and BJP National President JP Nadda in Ghazipur last month. BJP had lost both these seats in 2019.

Akhilesh's focus on winnable seats

Contrary to this, Akhilesh has been focusing in districts such as Mainpuri, Ferozabad, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar and Ghazipur. These districts are considered to be strong fort for SP and it performed well here in all the previous polls. Ever since winning the by-election in Mainpuri, Akhilesh has visited more than a dozen times there. Besides he held meetings with party workers in Jaunpur and Kannuaj also.

In the assembly polls of 2022, SP had made a clean sweep in Ghazipur winning all the assembly segments. According to district unit president of SP in Ghazipur, Dr Virendra Yadav, the party has started campaign a month back and a rally by Akhilesh Yadav would enthuse workers. He said that on Thursday Akhilesh Yadav would reach Ghazipur to address a rally in Lutawan Degree College. Yadav claimed that this rally would be much bigger than that of JP Nadda, held last month.

SP leaders said that soon after Ghazipur, Akhilesh Yadav would make visits in neighboring districts of Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar and Azamgarh.

